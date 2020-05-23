Gzb gears up to resume flights from Hindon civil terminal

Ghaziabad:

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Ghaziabad district administration on Saturday held a meeting and discussed plans for resuming domestic flights from the civil terminal at Sikandarpur near the Hindon airbase.

The officials said that they have received confirmation for start of flights on Hindon-Hubli route from May 25.

“We are likely to start from May 25. We have received confirmation for operation of flights from Hindon to Hubli. The clearance from the air force authorities is waited and an internal process is being taken up by director general of civil aviation,” said Shobha Bhardwaj, director of the civil terminal at Sikandarpur.

During the meeting with the district administration, the civil terminal officials have requested for certain facilities which will be helpful for passengers as well as staff members.

“We have already taken up sanitization of the civil terminal, and markings have been made for passengers in order to maintain social distancing. The infrared thermal scanners are in place and everyone will be required to wear mask. Besides there will be repeated announcements as per protocol and SOP issued by the ministry of civil aviation. We have also requested the administration for making available the local transport for ferrying passengers and staff members, besides making available doctors as a precautionary measure,” Bhardwaj said.

However, Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said that the health department will not be able to send team of doctors or ambulance to the civil terminal. “It is because most of our doctors are engaged in Covid-19 duties or deployed at 10 quarantine centres across Ghaziabad. So, we have written to the district magistrate that our doctors may not be available for deployment at the airport,” he said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls. However, a statement issued by his office said that the district magistrate has spoken to private hospitals which may provide their doctors at the airport.

“The municipal commissioner has been directed to depute a special team for taking up cleaning, etc. outside the civil terminal. The director of the airport has also been requested to submit the schedule of flights so that necessary arrangements can be made. The officials of the transport department have been asked to make arrangements for transport services,” said the statement.

On May 21, the ministry of civil aviation said that the government has decided for recommencement of domestic air travel from May 25. The ministry had also said that apart from the safety of the passengers during the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic, precautionary measures need to be taken by various stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health), said on Saturday that the flights are likely to start from May 25.

“The protocols are given by the ministry of civil aviation. Residents of UP coming in will be sent to home quarantine and those who plan to come here for some work will have to give details of return tickets and their place of stay, among others. However, a detailed protocol will be issued by Saturday,” he said.