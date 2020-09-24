Gzb to ramp up daily testing to 6,000, strictly monitor containment zones, says nodal officer

The state government-appointed nodal officer, Senthil Pandian C, on Thursday directed Ghaziabad officials to ramp up daily testing for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease to 6,000 and also suggested more measures to bring more of the suspected cases under the ambit of testing. Pandian, an IAS officer, held a review meeting at the district headquarters and asked officials not to be complacent with respect to surveillance and monitoring.

The district on September 24 has crossed the 13,000-mark with respect to total Covid-19 cases so far. This figure includes the 11,223 patients who have been discharged, besides 74 deaths and 1,753 active cases.

“During the review, I asked the health department to conduct a minimum of 6,000 tests per day and rope in more sampling booths for the purpose. Further, I have directed the industry department officials to bring workers in industrial sector under ambit of testing. A nodal officer is to be appointed and a list of all suspected cases in industrial units shall be prepared on a daily basis and sent to the integrated command and control centre, after which they will be tested,” Pandian said.

According to district officials, Ghaziabad has about 27,000 industrial units where a large workforce is employed. Given this number, identification of workers with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) becomes vital.

“I have also directed that private hospitals display the rates of paid Covid treatment at their premises. I will be taking further reviews. I have asked officials to continue with surveillance activities and strictly monitor containment zones. This is very important in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 as many activities have now opened up under the unlock mode,” he added.

The district on September 23 had a total of 387 containment zones.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that after the review meeting, he asked officials to prepare work plans and comply with the directions given by the nodal officer.

According to health department officials who were present during the review, the district currently has been collecting 3,500-4,000 sampling per day.

“We have been asked to come up with more sampling booths so that more areas in the district can be covered. At present, we have 20 sampling points in the form of static booths, mobile vans and mobile teams, among others. Since the requirement of 20 more lab technicians has been approved, we will rope them in to increasing our daily testing capacity after they are hired,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Officials said they have also been given directions that all pregnant women should be tested at the time of registration at the respective hospital as well as a couple of days before their due date.

“We have also been asked to daily compile a list of people purchasing medicines related to fever, cough, etc., from chemists. The chemists have already been asked to keep a register of such purchasers. Such lists will be sent regularly to the control room for follow up. The nodal officer has also directed that all the symptomatic cases, if they turn out negative in rapid antigen test, should be tested subsequently with the RT-PCR test,” he added.

The nodal officer said that he will be in the district for a couple of days and will inspect healthcare facilities and take up further review of surveillance activities and other Covid-related processes.

According to official records, the Ghaziabad district undertook 2,82,512 samples till September 23 and 1,62,971 of these include tests conducted with the help of rapid antigen kits. The district at present has a test positivity rate of 4.58%.