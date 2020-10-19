Habit-forming drugs worth ₹3 crore seized from house in Ludhiana

Two days after a drug supplier was arrested on the disclosure of his aide, the Jalandhar police with the help of a drug inspector of Ludhiana seized habit-forming medicines worth ₹3 crores from the house of Vikas Bansal alias Bunty of Chet Singh Nagar at Gill road on Monday.

On Saturday, the Ludhiana Police arrested Vikas Bansal, alias Bunty after his accomplice Piyush, who was nabbed by the Jalandhar police on October 14, revealed that Bansal was his supplier.

Police had recovered 27,000 intoxicants and capsules from Bansal’s aide in Jalandhar.

Zonal license authority Kulwinder Singh said that the drug inspectors along with the police have seized 13.04 lakh intoxicant pills, 1.17 lakh capsules and 1,149 syrups from Bansal’s house and handed over to the police for further procedure.

Singh added that apart from this, drug inspector Gurpreet Singh Sodhi has recovered 11.79 lakh tablets, 10,800 injections, 6,120 syrups and, capsules from the accused’s house.

These medicines don’t come under the scheduled-H category, but no one is allowed to store the medicines in such huge quantities.

The health department will lodge a separate case against Vikas Bansal in the court for storing medicines without a license.

Kulwinder Singh added that Bansal used to possess a license of storing drugs, but in 2015 he was caught selling habit-forming drugs following which his license was cancelled. Now, the accused is possessing a license in Delhi but was operating from Ludhiana.