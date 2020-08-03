Had complained to Mum cops in Feb, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s father

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleged on Monday that the Mumbai Police were warned about threat to the actor’s in February but they failed to take note of it and also did not act on complaints after his death on June 14.

Krishna Kishore Singh, who issued a video statement, recounted the sequence of events that led to his lodging a complaint with Patna police. “I had told the Mumbai Police in February that my son faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. Nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case here in Patna,” he said.

Patna police swung into action immediately, Singh said. He thanked chief minister Nitish Kumar and state minister Sanjay Jha who came forward to “stand for the truth”.

Rejecting Singh’s claim, the Mumbai Police said they did not receive any written complaint about threat to the actor’s life. Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police (operations), in a statement said, “KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made written complaint to the Bandra police station on February 25. It must be clarified that no written complaint has been addressed to Bandra police station on that date. However, one IPS OP Singh, the brother-in-law of late Sushant Singh Rajput had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya of zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible.”