Half-burnt man’s body found in Kapurthala fields

Police say prima facie, the youth seemed to have been attacked with sharp-edged weapons before being burnt. His hands were tied and the body thrown into the Mand river

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

The body remains unidentified. (Shutterstock)

Kapurthala The half-burnt body of an unidentified man, appearing to be in his 30s, was found near Mand river in Dhilwan on Friday evening. A farmer, Sarwan Singh, had spotted the body in his fields. “I found the half-burnt body with some visible injuries and informed the locals and the police,” added Sarwan.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth was attacked with sharp-edged weapons before being burnt. His hands were tied and the body thrown into the river,” Dhilwan SHO Harjinder Singh said, adding the body had been kept at civil hospital’s mortuary for identification. He added nearby police stations had been informed to ensure the body was identified at the earliest.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered against unidentified persons at Dhilwan police station.

