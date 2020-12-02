Hamirpur admn asks people to get enrolled as voters by Dec 15

The district administration here has urged the residents to get registered as voters by December 15 if they haven’t so far.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Hamirpur additional district magistrate (ADM) Jitendra Sanjata informed that around 2,400 people have already got themselves enrolled in the past 15 days and said that the rest should too.

The ADM said that the format of photo-electoral lists of the five constituencies of the district is available with the concerned SDM office, tehsil/sub-tehsil office, besides the designated officials appointed at all 531 polling stations. Any voter can inspect them and confirm their names online or through the mobile app, Sanjata said.

He added that during the brief revision work, the names of newly eligible people are being included in the voter lists, while those who left the place due to any reason, dead people and ineligible persons are being removed from these lists. Apart from this, errors of voter lists are being corrected and applications for getting new photo identity cards are also being received.

Sanjata said that by January 1, 2021, the youths who would have attained the age of 18 can also get registered for voting.

The district supervisor also appealed to the representatives of political parties to cooperate in the revision work through booth level agents. He informed that the Election Commission has decided to specially mark and register disabled persons in the voter lists so that special arrangements can be made for them on the day of polling.