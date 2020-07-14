Sections
Home / Cities / Hamirpur NIT director loses financial, admn powers

Hamirpur NIT director loses financial, admn powers

The management of NIT, Hamirpur has divested the powers of director Prof Vinod Yadava with immediate effect.This was after a meeting between the Union minister of state for...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The management of NIT, Hamirpur has divested the powers of director Prof Vinod Yadava with immediate effect.

This was after a meeting between the Union minister of state for finance-cum-corporate affairs Anuarg Thakur and Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding NIT Hamirpur affairs.

Complaints about working of the director were raised by the staff and others. Prof Chandra Shekhar, chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), at NIT Hamirpur confirmed the development.

The institute will soon get a new director as the Union HRD ministry was unhappy with the working style of the present director.



A senior ministry official is also expected to visit the institute for an on-the-spot inquiry into the allegations levelled against Prof Yadava.

Questions were being raised on his working since he took over as the director of the institute, especially with regard to appointment of new faculty and other issues.

The matter took a political turn after local Congress MLA Rajinder Rana highlighted anomalies in the working of the director and accused the ruling BJP government of helping him.

Some staff members and others had urged the Union HRD ministry to hand over reins of the institute to someone else and prevent the present director from influencing those opposed to him.

Rana, flag-bearer of a campaign against Prof Yadava, had demanded his immediate removal. He had also called for a high-level inquiry into the blatant misuse of powers by the director.

As per reports, Dr Lalit Awasthi, director NIT, Jalandhar, has been given additional charge of NIT, Hamirpur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohali man held for duping on pretext of house allotment under central scheme
Jul 14, 2020 20:20 IST
Comedian Rohan Joshi goes off Twitter after phone number, address leaked
Jul 14, 2020 20:23 IST
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
Jul 14, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
Jul 14, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.