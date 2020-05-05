Handwara encounter: Army pays tribute to slain soldiers, bodies sent to native places

The Army on Monday paid rich tribute to five security personnel who were martyred in an encounter with militants at Handwara in Kashmir district of Kupwara.

A ceremony was held at Corps headquarters in Srinagar and bodies of the soldiers were later sent to their native places. A function was held to pay tribute to Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh.

An Army spokesperson said that Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, Lt Gen BS Raju Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldiers and in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects.

“Col Ashutosh Sharma and his team were leading a counter-terrorist operation in Chanjimul village of Kupwara district. In a valiant effort to save innocent civilian lives, while putting their own lives in grave danger, they eliminated two terrorists in the operation. In the ensuing firefight, Col Ashutosh Sharma, Maj Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector Sageer Ahmed Qazi made the supreme sacrifice in service to the Natio,’’ Army said in a statement.

“The mortal remains of the martyrs were taken to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,’’ an Army spokesman said. The last rites of sub-inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan alias Qazi, was held with state honours at his native village in Karnah of Kupwara on Sunday night. The ceremony was attended by senior police officers.