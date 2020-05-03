Sections
Home / Cities / HANDWARA ENCOUNTER: CM announces Rs 10-lakh aid, job for kin of slain Mansa soldier

HANDWARA ENCOUNTER: CM announces Rs 10-lakh aid, job for kin of slain Mansa soldier

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a Rs 10-lakh financial aid and a government job for the kin of Rajesh Kumar, an army jawan hailing from Mansa district, who was among...

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:12 IST

By Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH/BATHINDA, Hindustan Times CHANDIGARH/BATHINDA

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a Rs 10-lakh financial aid and a government job for the kin of Rajesh Kumar, an army jawan hailing from Mansa district, who was among five security personnel killed in an encounter with militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

The CM described the incident as a “ghastly and cowardly act” by the militants.

According to a government release, the CM announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of a plot, to the next of kin, besides a government job to one eligible member of his family.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of Naik Rajesh Kumar of 21 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), who belonged to Rajrana village in Sardulgarh tehsil of Mansa, the CM said his heart went out to the “martyred” soldiers.



Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Rajrana village as the news of the soldier’s death reached there.

Baljinder Singh, former sarpanch of village, said that Rajesh is survived by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. “He was the only earning hand in the family.”

Mansa deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal said the body of the soldier will arrive in the village on Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.