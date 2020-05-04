HANDWARA ENCOUNTER: Proud of my son’s sacrifice, says Major Sood’s father

A pall of gloom descended on Amravati Enclave in Pinjore block of Panchkula district after the news of death of Major Anuj Sood (30) of 21 Rashtriya Rifles reached here. Maj Sood was among the five security personnel who were killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday.

His father Brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retd) shifted from Gurugram here along with wife eight months ago. He lives in a rented accommodation in Amravati Enclave where their new house is under construction. Major Anuj’s wife is working in a private company in Pune.

“He has made a supreme sacrifice for saving lives of others. And that’s what he was trained for. I feel a little sad for his wife as he had to move for operations after just three-four months of his marriage in 2017,” his father said.

Meanwhile, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta also visited their house to condole express his condolences.

The mortal remains of the deceased will reach Panchkula by Monday.

Major Sood was born on December 17, 1989 in Bangalore where his father was posted at that time. After his school education, he got admission into the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, in 2012.

Major Anuj’s sister Harshita is also serving as a Captain in the army. She is a national-level shooter and is currently undergoing training at the Army Marksmanship Unit at Mhow, Indore. His elder sister lives in Australia while mother Suman is working as a principal in a government school in Yamunanagar.

Alma mater remembers beloved ‘Fauji’

Major Sood, who studied at Punjab Public School (PPS) from 2006 to 2008, Nabha, was nicknamed as ‘Fauji’ in the school. PPS headmaster Dr Jagpreet Singh said, “The news of Major Sood came as major blow to Nabhaites.”

The teachers and his schoolmates fondly remembered their beloved ‘Fauji’ as a brilliant student, excellent sportsman and a soldier to the core who would stand out in every field. His house master Russeljit Singh Khattra said, “Anuj was a fine orator and missed no extracurricular opportunity.”

“Fauji and some other students, including me, used to run away after ringing door bells of our headmaster, bursar and another teacher,” said Raghav his former classmate.

His father Brigadier Sood was also a PPS alumnus of 1976 batch.