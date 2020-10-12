Hansi trader who concocted own murder nailed via call records, phone location

Six days after relatives and family of a 35-year-old trader, Ram Mehar, of Datta village complained to the police that Mehar had been burnt alive by three unidentified men and robbed of ₹11 lakh near Bhatla village at Hansi in Hisar district on October 6 night, police have found that Mehar concocted his own murder.

Police say Mehar, who was arrested from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on October 9, based on call records and phone location murdered another resident of his village and tried to pass it off as his own to get ₹1.6 crore claim from insurance companies to repay his debt.

Sadar SHO Kashmiri Lal, “During investigation, all his relatives’ claims were found to be false. They told us that he had gone to Hisar on October 6. His mobile location, however, confirmed that he had spent most of his time before the incident in areas near under village. After the incident, his phone was switched off and we did not get the same phone in the burnt car. Mehar’s nephew claimed that his uncle had called him half an hour before the mishap, but the car was found burnt with diesel poured on the rooftop. The car’s handbrake was pulled, which was suspicious,” he added.

A police official said they had traced two contacts of the trader, with whom he had been in frequent touch before the incident. “Suman, who was working at his factory, said Mehar had left for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh with two others for some work on October 6. Mehar was in her touch through WhatsApp calls after the incident,” the cop added.

Lal added Mehar had killed another villager, Ram Mehar, alias Ramlu, before burning his body in his car near Bhatla village in Hansi on October 6. “Mehar offered drinks to Ramlu and strangulated him to death, keeping his body on the seat adjoining to the driver’s seat. Ramlu was illiterate and is survived by six children, mother and wife and is a from a poor background,” the SHO added.

Police have got five-day police remand of Suman. “Mehar had given ₹4 lakh to her before fleeing to Chhattisgarh in her car along with two others. The trader had shared his plan with the woman three months ago, telling her that he will purchase someone’s body and will burn it in his car so that his family can get ₹1.6 crore from insurance companies and will then shift outside Haryana,” a cop said.

The SHO added DNA samples of Ramlu’s mother had been taken to match with the samples from the body to confirm the identity. “The trader hatched a conspiracy to kill Ramlu. The role of the other accused in under scrutiny,” he added.