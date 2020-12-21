Harassed for new car, Ludhiana woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Police booked a man and three members of his family after his wife allegedly died by suicide in Chaunta village on Monday.

While police suspect the woman hanged herself, her family is alleging that she was strangled to death by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased’s father, who lives in Brahmapuri of Phillaur, told the police that his daughter got married in 2017 and had a two-year-old son.

Lately, her in-laws had been harassing her to buy them a new car.

On Sunday night, his daughter called him over the phone to complain that her husband and in-laws were torturing her for the car and would kill her, following which he had assured to pick her up on Monday morning.

But the next day, his son-in-law called to inform her that his daughter had hanged herself to death. He rushed to Chaunta village to find her body lying on the bed and sounded the police.

ASI Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said as per preliminary investigation, the woman appeared to have hanged herself. But, they were awaiting the autopsy report to establish the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.

The ASI added that the deceased’s two-year-old son had told the police that his father was beating up his mother on Sunday night and she was crying profusely.