Harcharan Bains appointed principal adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Harcharan Bains (left) has been made a permanent invitee to all top decision-making bodies of the Shiromani Akali Dal, including the core committee, in an advisory capacity, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (right) said in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file)

Chandigarh: Freelance journalist and political ideologue Harcharan Bains has been appointed principal adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a statement in Chandigarh on Friday, Badal said, “Bains will have overriding powers to create and implement the perception management strategies on the policies, programmes and profile of the party. He will be accountable only to the president.”

Bains has also been made a permanent invitee to all top decision-making bodies of the party, including the core committee, in an advisory capacity, the statement said.

Bains has been a confidant of five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Though a secular moderate, he is known to be a votary of the independent Panthic identity of the party and has reservations on several aspects of SAD ally BJP’s ideology.

Bains said his first task is to expose the deep-rooted conspiracy by anti-Sikh forces to sow seeds of suspicion in the minds of the masses against their religious and political institutions, headed by Akal Takht, and including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the SAD.