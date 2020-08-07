Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Harcharan Bains appointed principal adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Harcharan Bains appointed principal adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Bains will have overriding powers to create and implement strategies on the policies, programmes and profile of the Shiromani Akali Dal

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Harcharan Bains (left) has been made a permanent invitee to all top decision-making bodies of the Shiromani Akali Dal, including the core committee, in an advisory capacity, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (right) said in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file)

Chandigarh: Freelance journalist and political ideologue Harcharan Bains has been appointed principal adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a statement in Chandigarh on Friday, Badal said, “Bains will have overriding powers to create and implement the perception management strategies on the policies, programmes and profile of the party. He will be accountable only to the president.”

Bains has also been made a permanent invitee to all top decision-making bodies of the party, including the core committee, in an advisory capacity, the statement said.

Bains has been a confidant of five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.



Though a secular moderate, he is known to be a votary of the independent Panthic identity of the party and has reservations on several aspects of SAD ally BJP’s ideology.

Bains said his first task is to expose the deep-rooted conspiracy by anti-Sikh forces to sow seeds of suspicion in the minds of the masses against their religious and political institutions, headed by Akal Takht, and including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the SAD.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Perez to miss 2nd F1 race after positive coronavirus test
Aug 07, 2020 15:23 IST
NEP’s nutritious breakfast idea for school children a welcome step: Vice-President
Aug 07, 2020 15:22 IST
Flood-like situation, landslides continue to cause havoc in rain ravaged parts of Karnataka
Aug 07, 2020 15:20 IST
Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.