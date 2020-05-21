Sections
Home / Cities / Harsimrat urges Centre to alter alignment of Delhi-Katra expressway to link Amritsar

Harsimrat urges Centre to alter alignment of Delhi-Katra expressway to link Amritsar

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday requested the Union road transport and highways ministry to amend the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway...

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday requested the Union road transport and highways ministry to amend the alignment of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project to provide a new expressway connection between Delhi and Amritsar, besides creating a Sikh religious circuit by aligning the proposed expressway with the shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib and Tarn Taran.

In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Harsimrat requested the union minister to intervene, saying she had received many representations from residents of Amritsar as well as Sikhs across the country urging for better connectivity to Amritsar and other Sikh shrines under the proposed expressway. This would also give an impetus to economic development of the area, she said.

The minister said the present expressway project provided for upgrading the existing NH-3 from Kartarpur to Amritsar and establishment of new expressway connectivity to the Rajasansi airport even as the expressway took a separate route from Kartarpur to pass through Qadian and Gurdaspur before entering Jammu and Kashmir.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader says tourism sector hit in Himachal, seeks bailout package from Centre
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.