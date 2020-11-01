Haryana: 1 dead, 3 injured in clash over liquor in poll-bound Baroda

Police said the incident seems to be a fallout of rivalry between two groups. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 34-year-old liquor contractor was killed with sharp- edged weapons as dispute over distribution of booze between two groups turned ugly at Rabda village falling under Sonepat’s Baroda constituency on Saturday.

Members of a group also opened fire at rivals resulting in injuries to three persons of the same village, said police.

The Baroda bypoll is scheduled for November 3.

The deceased has been identified as Rashiya. Sandeep Kumar, Umesh and Aman, who received bullet injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Azad Kumar, an eyewitness, said trouble started when Rashiya’s brother exchanged heated words with Sandeep’s cousin Bharu over distribution of liquor. “Baljeet asked Bharu not to distribute liquor to woo voters. Around 8.30 pm, a group of 10 to 12 persons, led by Rashiya, came in a car and two bikes and fired shots at Sandeep, Aman and Umesh. The trio retaliated, and in the violent scuffle, Rashiya was killed,” he added.

A villager, pleading anonymity, said the deceased had come out of jail recently and the injured persons are supporters of a political party.

Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randawa, however, said: “This seems to be a fallout of rivalry between two groups. All angles will be probed.” As tension prevailed in village, heavy police force was deployed to thwart any law and order problem.