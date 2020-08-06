Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana: 16-year-old girl’s body pulled out of pyre, mother, brothers held for murder

Haryana: 16-year-old girl’s body pulled out of pyre, mother, brothers held for murder

Her mother, a brother and a cousin during questioning confessed that they strangled the girl as she used to talk to a boy over phone

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Police on Thursday pulled out the body of a 16-year-old girl from pyre in Kaithal’s Badsikri village on suspicion that she was murdered by her family.

Her mother, a brother and a cousin were arrested, who during questioning confessed that they strangled the girl as she used to talk to a boy over phone, the police said.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar said the police had got a tip-off about the girl’s murder and a team lead by DSP Ravinder Sangwan reached the spot only to find her body being cremated.

In the presence of duty magistrate Hardev Singh, police officials pulled out the girl’s body from the pyre and sent it to PGIMS in Rohtak for the postmortem examination.



The accused have been charged with murder and a probe has been launched.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.