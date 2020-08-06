Haryana: 16-year-old girl’s body pulled out of pyre, mother, brothers held for murder

Police on Thursday pulled out the body of a 16-year-old girl from pyre in Kaithal’s Badsikri village on suspicion that she was murdered by her family.

Her mother, a brother and a cousin were arrested, who during questioning confessed that they strangled the girl as she used to talk to a boy over phone, the police said.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar said the police had got a tip-off about the girl’s murder and a team lead by DSP Ravinder Sangwan reached the spot only to find her body being cremated.

In the presence of duty magistrate Hardev Singh, police officials pulled out the girl’s body from the pyre and sent it to PGIMS in Rohtak for the postmortem examination.

The accused have been charged with murder and a probe has been launched.