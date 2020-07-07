Biker killed in collision with Haryana ADGP’s vehicle in Mohali

A 38-year-old man died after a Haryana Police vehicle hit his motorcycle at the Phase 3/7 traffic lights on Monday night.

Police said Baljeet Singh, a Phase-4 resident and employee of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, was going towards the Phase 7 market from his house, when the vehicle of Haryana ADGP, telecom and IT staff, coming from Chandigarh, hit his bike.

Car driver Hanumant Singh shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Mataur police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver. No arrest has been made so far.

Man killed, son injured in Sector 68 hit-and-run

In another accident, a sanitation worker of Municipal Bhawan, Mohali, was killed and his son got injured after a speeding Maruti Alto hit their Honda Activa scooter near the Kumbra T-point at the Sector 68-69 traffic lights.

The car driver sped away as Kishan Chand, 55, a resident of Kharar, suffered severe head injuries. His son, Raj Kumar, 33, escaped with minor injuries.

Chand was rushed to PGIMER, where he died during treatment.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations.