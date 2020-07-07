Sections
Home / Cities / Biker killed in collision with Haryana ADGP’s vehicle in Mohali

Biker killed in collision with Haryana ADGP’s vehicle in Mohali

Victim was going towards the Phase 7 market from his house in Phase 4, when the vehicle of Haryana ADGP, telecom and IT staff, coming from Chandigarh, hit his bike at the Phase 3/7 traffic lights.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 38-year-old man died after a Haryana Police vehicle hit his motorcycle at the Phase 3/7 traffic lights on Monday night.

Police said Baljeet Singh, a Phase-4 resident and employee of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, was going towards the Phase 7 market from his house, when the vehicle of Haryana ADGP, telecom and IT staff, coming from Chandigarh, hit his bike.

Car driver Hanumant Singh shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Mataur police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver. No arrest has been made so far.



Man killed, son injured in Sector 68 hit-and-run

In another accident, a sanitation worker of Municipal Bhawan, Mohali, was killed and his son got injured after a speeding Maruti Alto hit their Honda Activa scooter near the Kumbra T-point at the Sector 68-69 traffic lights.

The car driver sped away as Kishan Chand, 55, a resident of Kharar, suffered severe head injuries. His son, Raj Kumar, 33, escaped with minor injuries.

Chand was rushed to PGIMER, where he died during treatment.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Serious lapses in ambulance service, bed availability, patients say
Jul 07, 2020 22:11 IST
Chandigarh MC panel mulls measures to generate revenue
Jul 07, 2020 22:10 IST
Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs lead to water logging, more expected tomorrow
Jul 07, 2020 22:08 IST
SAD holds statewide protests, Sukhbir demands CBI probe into ration embezzlement
Jul 07, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.