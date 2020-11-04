Haryana agriculture department, HARSAC at loggerheads over farm fire data

As per the figures provided by HARSAC, the state has reported 6,109 AFLs till November 2 against 4,288 during the same period last year. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and the state agriculture department have been divulging contrasting data on the number of farm fire incidents in the state so far this year.

Officials of the state agriculture department have claimed that the data on Active Fire Locations (AFLs) provided by HARSAC is misleading. They say most of the AFLs spotted by HARSAC were not found during physical verification. Recently, in a meeting with the chief secretary, the deputy commissioners of various districts had also termed the HARSAC data inappropriate.

According to the HARSAC, the state has registered a 40% increase in AFLs this year. However, the state agriculture department claimed that there has been 25% decline in the number of stubble burning incidents.

As per the figures provided by HARSAC, the state has reported 6,109 AFLs till November 2 against 4,288 during the same period last year. The area under farm fires has also increased to about 27% with around 33,000 hectares burnt till November 1 as against 26,000 last year.

On the other hand, the agriculture department claimed that only 3,225 incidents of stubble burning were reported in the state from October 1 to November 1 as against 4,344 last year. Officials say the farm fire incidents are less as compared to last four years.

Jagminder Nain, joint director (agriculture engineering), agriculture department, said “The HARSAC data shows more incidents of stubble burning than the numbers reported by Indian Council for Agriculture Research. This year, farm fires are less as compared to last year as per the data collected by Indian Council for Agriculture Research.”

Karam Chand, deputy director, agriculture department, said around 50% of the AFLs shown by HARSAC are not found on the ground. Out of 974 locations given by HARSAC in Kaithal district, 447 incidents were not found during physical verification.

He said the variations in data has led to major confusion about AFLs and actual cases of stubble burning. “Also, 91 locations identified by our officers were not shown by HARSAC,” he claimed.

HARSAC director VS Arya said, “I have nothing to say if any other department is raising questions over this data.” Earlier, he had said, “The resolution of the satellite is 375×375 meters and an AFL is within this area. The fire could be near or around the captured area. Also, the satellite does not capture small fires like those of cremation or heaps of burning garbage.”