Haryana Aids society counsellor booked for sexual assault on IAF officer’s wife

A counsellor posted with Haryana State AIDS Control Society has been booked for sexual assault on the wife of an Indian Air Force officer.

The complaint was forwarded to the Panchkula police by the Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson, following which a case was registered in Chandimandir last week.

The woman was undergoing medical treatment at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir and was to take an HIV test before operation, for which she had to attend counselling on February 7 this year.

The counsellor allegedly asked vulgar questions about her marital life, showed her pornographic pictures on his mobile phone and suggested to touch her private parts.

The next day, her husband lodged a written complaint at the Command Hospital, following which the counsellor was reverted to his parent organisation in Panchkula.

On March 24, the IAF officer forwarded the complaint to the director, Haryana State AIDS Control Society. The couple was reportedly told that they would have to make frequent visits to take part in the inquiry proceedings.

However, the woman said it was not convenient as her husband is a serving armed force personnel and has to take prior permission and follow defence norms to take part in such proceedings.

Hence, she requested the women’s commission to initiate punitive proceedings against the counsellor.

A case has been registered under Sections 294 (obscenity), 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code.