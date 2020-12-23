Sections
Haryana arhtiya association slams IT raids on commission agents, to go on strike on December 25

All members of the association have decided to keep their shops shut and there will be no trade in mandis of the state.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Agitated over raids and notices being served by the income tax department to commission agents, the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association has decided to observe one-day strike on December 25.

Ashok Gupta, president of Haryana Ahrtiya Association, said since the government has failed to create a rift between farmers and ahrtiyas to suppress the agitation, it is now adopting cheap tactics to harass commission agents by conducting income tax raids. He said the ahrtiyas will continue to support the farmers in their agitation.

Vikash Singhal, state secretary of the ahrtiya association, said some commission agents from Haryana were also served notice from the income tax department without any irregularity. The ahrtiyas have termed the IT notices as a pressure tactic of the Union government to end the agitation.

