Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Haryana BJP chief Dhankar slams Congress for politicising farm bills

Haryana BJP chief Dhankar slams Congress for politicising farm bills

Dhankar said the BJP will announce its candidate for the Baroda by poll after a meeting of election committee on October 10.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Karnal/Rohtak

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar (HT File)

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar on Wednesday slammed the Congress for using the newly enacted farm bills for their political advantages.

While interacting with mediapersons after a meeting of party workers in Panipat, Dhankar said, “The Congress is opposing the promises it made in its election manifesto. The farmers are being misled over the farm bills by the Congress as its leaders have lost the confidence of people.”

He said the minimum support price will continue and these bills will help the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandi without any taxes. “It will also help the growers of onion and potato as these vegetables have been exempted from the list of essential commodities and the farmers will get good and remunerative prices,” he added.

‘Will announce BJP candidate for Baroda by poll after Oct 10 meet’

Dhankar said the BJP will announce its candidate for the Baroda by poll after a meeting of election committee on October 10.

“The Baroda voters know that the BJP is in power and their nominee can bring development projects in the constituency in the next four years. Our candidate will register a thumping majority in the by poll scheduled to held on November 3,” he said.

Slamming Punjab chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh, Dhankar said he is misguiding farmers by touring on a tractor with sofa. “ Captain sahab’s supporters burnt the same tractor twice at Haryana –Punjab border and in Delhi. This shows that the Congress is trying to make headlines,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla
Oct 07, 2020 22:35 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Oct 07, 2020 22:03 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Watson, Rayudu anchor CSK
Oct 07, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s health puts more focus on Pence, Harris showdown in VP debate
Oct 07, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 07, 2020 22:37 IST
Top 5 entertainment news: Rhea granted bail, Swara-Kangana lock horns
Oct 07, 2020 22:32 IST
Railways receive 120 applications from 15 firms for running private trains
Oct 07, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.