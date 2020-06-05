Haryana BJP to rely on virtual rallies to connect with masses

A senior BJP leader from the Centre, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP president Subhash Barala will address the e-rallies, the dates for which are yet to be finalised. (HT File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana will be unfolding digitally driven mass contact programmes, including two virtual political rallies, in the next two weeks, to mark the first anniversary of the party’s second term in power at the Centre.

The two-week-long campaign in three phases, beginning June 7, points towards a shift in campaigning style and the BJP’s new way of connecting virtually with people.

The campaign will revolve around, what party leaders say, the ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. The party will also highlight steps taken by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government after retaining power in October 2019 elections, including ways to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

A key element of this outreach programme will be two “e-rallies” that state BJP president Subhash Barala is “very keen” to organise.

“One virtual rally will cover 11 districts and connect with 10,000 people via various digital platforms,” BJP president Subhash Barala said. “This is going to be a three-phase direct and digital driven mass contact programme. The last phase will focus on virtual samvaad (dialogue) with people,” he said.

A senior BJP leader from the Centre, chief minister Khattar and Barala will address the e-rallies, the dates for which are yet to be finalised. In the first phase of campaign between June 7 and June 14, two party workers each at the booth-level will interact with 100 families. The party has set the target of connecting with 20 lakh households.

According to Barala, every family will be handed over a folder containing three documents like a letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, achievements of the Union government and welfare measures taken by the state government, so far.

PARTY TO DISTRIBUTE 10 LAKH MASKS, SANITISERS TO NEEDY

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit Haryana, the BJP foot soldiers, Barala claims, have distributed 25 lakh sanitisers among the needy. The second phase of this campaign will be kicked- off on June 14.

During this period, the BJP has decided to connect with 20 lakh more people by distributing 10 lakh masks and as many sanitisers to what Barala says “strictly needy people.”

The district presidents of the BJP will lead this campaign with the help of activists of six Morchas of the party, he said.

The third phase will revolve around ‘virtual dialogue or ‘e-samvaad’, through social media platforms such as Facebook live.

FOR BARALA, A CHANCE TO BOUNCE BACK

This fortnight-long campaign is the first major political activity to be spearheaded by BJP chief Subhash Barala after suffering a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections last year and the party failing to cross the halfway mark in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha.

With 40 seats, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the October 21, 2019 elections and retained power. Following the split verdict, the saffron party formed the government in an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) that had 10 MLAs.

Since Barala had lost the assembly polls from Tohana segment by 52,302 votes, the knives were out with a powerful lobby of Jat leaders demanding his ouster. However, Barala’s fate as state BJP chief continues to hang in balance.