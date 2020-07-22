Haryana board results: Class-12 students fared better than Class-10 students in English, Hindi, Maths

Class-12 students fared better than Class-10 students in Mathematics, Hindi and English in the exams conducted by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) this year.

Around 85.68%, Class-12 students passed the English exam while 80.97% Class-10 students cleared the exam. In Mathematics, 80.18% Class-12 students cracked the exam while 71.52% Class-10 students cleared the exam. As many as 97.87 % Class-12 students passed the Hindi exam as compared to 90.30% Class-10 students.

This year, 80.34% students passed the Class-12 exam and 64.59%cleared the Class-10 exam.

BOARD SECY BLAMES GOVT POLICY

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said the Class-10 students performed poorly as compared to Class-12 students in Mathematics, English and Hindi because the government had made it mandatory to pass all students till Class-8.

“Now, the state government has decided to conduct Class-8 board exams after a long gap. I am sure that the Class 10 results will be better in the coming years. The board is an autonomous that evaluates the performance of students and by restarting Class-8 board exams, weak students will be filtered. Many students did not take studies seriously till Class 8 as they knew they will be passed,” he added.

Government Senior Secondary School mathematics lecturer Naveen Soni of Bhiwani’s Gurera also blamed the non–detention policy for students’ dismal performance. .

“Government policies need to be revised as we can’t strike out the name of a student who has not come to school for 21 days and he can repeat the same pattern after attending classes for a day. Many students take advantage of such rules. The Class-12 students are more focused towards their target as compared to Class-10 students,” he said.

Soni further said that teachers need to access the most scoring portions of syllabus instead of blindly teaching everything.