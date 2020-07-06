Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana cabinet okays bifurcation of Panchkula MC; Kalka, Pinjore to have separate council

Haryana cabinet okays bifurcation of Panchkula MC; Kalka, Pinjore to have separate council

The Panchkula civic body will comprise of the erstwhile council and 21 villages.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A decade after merger, the Haryana cabinet on Monday approved the separation of Kalka and Pinjore from the limits of Panchkula municipal corporation and creation of a separate common municipal council for the two towns and 33 villages.

The Panchkula civic body will comprise of the erstwhile council and 21 villages.

“A common municipal body for Kalka and Pinjore area will be highly convenient for the (locals) to avail various municipal services at a convenient nearest place, which will reduce time, distance and cost,” said a government spokesperson.

According to local leaders, the decision is a win-win for all.



The corporation was set up in March 2010 by merging the municipal council of Panchkula and municipal committees of Pinjore and Kalka. Though the move was opposed in court, the first mayor was elected in June 2013 after a Supreme Court decision.

In December 2017, a panel led by Ambala divisional commissioner Vivek Joshi recommended bifurcation of the corporation. According to the panel report, both Kalka and Pinjore have separate administrative and police structure. It is not fair for people of those areas to depend upon the corporation that has its head office miles away in Panchkula, the report stated.

The report suggested that both Kalka and Pinjore could have a council as the population of both the towns along with villages was 1.28 lakh. The council status requires a population above 1 lakh.

Similarly, the Panchkula corporation could sustain on its own since it had projected population of 3.31 lakh along with villages in its catchment, sufficient to have the corporation status.

The report was sent to the local bodies department, and then to the state cabinet, which decided in its favour during a meeting in Panchkula on Monday.

Gian Chand Gupta, local MLA and speaker of the legislative assembly, said: “It’s a welcome decision. I was consistently highlighting this issue for the last two years. The Panchkula MC was overburdened with the additional work of Kalka and Pinjore. It slowed down the city’s development works.”

Former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said: “The council might face funding issues, but as long as the officers are honest and hardworking, work will continue.”

AREAS INCLUDED

The Panchkula municipal corporation will include 21 villages, namely Chowki, Nada, Saketri, Beed Ghahhar, Ramgarh, Billa, Nangal, Jaswant Garh, Kot, Khangesra, Nanngal, Moginand, Bhanu, Beed Babupur, Jaloli , Sukhdarshanpur, Toka, Dabkori, Chandi Mandir, Mankya, Alipur and Khatoli, besides the erstwhile municipal council of Panchkula

The 22 villages of Pinjore, namely Bhagwanpur, Bitna, Dhamala, Islam Nagar, Lohgarh, Surajpur, Manakpur Devilal, Manankpur Nanak Chand, Manakpur Thakar Dass, Rajjipur, Mohabaatpur, Milk, Gumthala, Bhogpur, Damdama, Bisawal, Kheda, Majri Jatta, Rampur Siyudi, Vasudevpuri, Meerpr, Bakshiwala and Raipur, and 11 villages of Kalka, namely Bhairo Ke sair, Kanguwala, Kheda Sitaram, T Dangra, Hansua, Tangra Hakimpur, Tangra Hari Singh, Tangra Kali Ram, Tangra kangan, Tangra Sahu, Tipra and Majra Mehtab, along with the two towns will form a separate municipal council

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

55-year-old man dies after assault by drinking partner’s sons
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Congress’ student wing accuses Delhi University of leaking students’ data
Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Labourer rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter in Ludhiana
Jul 06, 2020 23:11 IST
Ghaziabad fire: Owner of candle-making factory arrested
Jul 06, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.