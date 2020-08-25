Haryana CM, assembly speaker test Covid-19 positive

CHANDIGARH Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, just two days before the beginning of the assembly session on August 26.

Besides, two legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also found positive on Monday.

Khattar announced his Covid-19 positive status via Twitter in the evening, while Gupta’s test report was made public early in the afternoon.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine,” Khattar tweeted.

On August 20, Khattar went into self home isolation after Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and certain officials posted at the CM’s residence in Chandigarh had tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar had met Shekhawat in Delhi to hammer out a solution to the Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal logjam.

Till Monday evening, at least three BJP MLAs, excluding CM and speaker, were Covid-19 positive.

Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa and Ram Kumar Kashyap (Indri) tested positive on Monday, while Ambala City legislator Aseem Goel was found positive on August 21. Goel is in home quarantine since then.

Another BJP MLA Mahipal Dhanda (Panipat Rural), who had tested positive early this month, recovered last week, while Subhash Sudha (Thanesar MLA) had contracted the infection a month back and recovered.

On Monday, three employees -- sweeper, cook and room attendant -- posted at Haryana MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh were also found Covid-19 positive.

On Sunday six Vidhan Sabha employees, including speaker Gupta’s political aide, had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

More than 350 employees of the Vidhan Sabha were tested for the infection on August 22 in view of the monsoon session of the assembly.

DEPUTY SPEAKER TO PRESIDE OVER SESSION

The deputy speaker of Haryana assembly, Ranbir Gangwa, will preside over the assembly proceedings in Gupta’s absence.

According to Vidhan Sabha secretary RK Nandal, speaker Gupta informed him on telephone on Monday that he had been declared Covid-19 positive. “Therefore, under Article 180 (2) of the Constitution of India, in the absence of Speaker of the Assembly, deputy speaker of the assembly shall act as Speaker,” Nandal said in an order.

Nobody, including the lawmakers, can enter the Vidhan Sabha premises until they have a Covid-19 negative report that is not older than three days.