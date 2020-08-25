Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana CM, assembly speaker test Covid-19 positive

Haryana CM, assembly speaker test Covid-19 positive

CHANDIGARH Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, just two days...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:08 IST

By Pawan Sharma,

CHANDIGARH Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, just two days before the beginning of the assembly session on August 26.

Besides, two legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also found positive on Monday.

Khattar announced his Covid-19 positive status via Twitter in the evening, while Gupta’s test report was made public early in the afternoon.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine,” Khattar tweeted.



On August 20, Khattar went into self home isolation after Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and certain officials posted at the CM’s residence in Chandigarh had tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar had met Shekhawat in Delhi to hammer out a solution to the Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal logjam.

Till Monday evening, at least three BJP MLAs, excluding CM and speaker, were Covid-19 positive.

Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa and Ram Kumar Kashyap (Indri) tested positive on Monday, while Ambala City legislator Aseem Goel was found positive on August 21. Goel is in home quarantine since then.

Another BJP MLA Mahipal Dhanda (Panipat Rural), who had tested positive early this month, recovered last week, while Subhash Sudha (Thanesar MLA) had contracted the infection a month back and recovered.

On Monday, three employees -- sweeper, cook and room attendant -- posted at Haryana MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh were also found Covid-19 positive.

On Sunday six Vidhan Sabha employees, including speaker Gupta’s political aide, had tested positive for coronavirus infection.

More than 350 employees of the Vidhan Sabha were tested for the infection on August 22 in view of the monsoon session of the assembly.

DEPUTY SPEAKER TO PRESIDE OVER SESSION

The deputy speaker of Haryana assembly, Ranbir Gangwa, will preside over the assembly proceedings in Gupta’s absence.

According to Vidhan Sabha secretary RK Nandal, speaker Gupta informed him on telephone on Monday that he had been declared Covid-19 positive. “Therefore, under Article 180 (2) of the Constitution of India, in the absence of Speaker of the Assembly, deputy speaker of the assembly shall act as Speaker,” Nandal said in an order.

Nobody, including the lawmakers, can enter the Vidhan Sabha premises until they have a Covid-19 negative report that is not older than three days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 key dissenters ‘positive’ after Sonia’s statement
Aug 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Sibal withdraws statement after Rahul calls him
Aug 25, 2020 00:32 IST
7 hours of fireworks at CWC
Aug 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Patna HC asks health workers to call off strike, resume duty
Aug 25, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.