Haryana CM Khattar, Speaker stable, responding well to Covid-19 treatment

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Gurugram. (HT file photo)

Gurugram/Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, 66, who is admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is stable and active, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

A press statement issued by the hospital said: “CM Haryana continues to remain stable and active. His vitals are being maintained. He is kept under strict observation and monitoring in isolation under the treatment of Medanta Covid Care Ward Team.”

Khattar was admitted Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram in the wee hours of August 25 after he announced his test results on August 24 evening on Twitter. Khattar had developed fever and body ache. Considering his age and history of diabetes, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

SPEAKER IN COVID ICU

The officials said that Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, 72, is admitted in the hospital’s Covid intensive care unit but his condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.

A senior health official privy to the matter said, “Gupta is under close observation in the Covid ICU as further investigations are being conducted. His condition is stable and he has been maintaining vital parameters such as pulse, respiration and blood pressure.”

Khattar and Gupta were found infected by coronavirus in a span of seven hours. Khattar announced his Covid-19 positive status via Twitter on Monday evening, while Gupta’s test report was made public early in the afternoon.

Apart from the chief minister and Speaker, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma and agriculture minister JP Dalal tested positive for Covid-19 hours before the Haryana assembly session on Wednesday.

SKIPPED MONSOON SESSION

Though Khattar and Gupta missed the three-hour monsoon session of the assembly on Wednesday, the officials said the Speaker was taking calls to know about the assembly proceedings, presided over by deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in his absence.

“The Speaker was in the ICU but he was taking important calls last evening (Wednesday),” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Minutes before the Vidhan Sabha session at least 10 watch and ward staff tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said, adding that they were not allowed to enter the assembly.

So far, nine Haryana legislators, including the chief minister, Speaker and two ministers, have tested positive for Covid-19. The other MLAs infected are Aseem Goyal, Laxman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Harvinder Kalyan besides the BJP member of Parliament from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia.

On Monday, three employees, a sweeper, a cook and a room attendant, posted at the Haryana MLAs’ hostel in Chandigarh were found Covid-19 positive.

On Sunday, six Vidhan Sabha employees, including Gupta’s political secretary, tested positive for coronavirus infection.

HARYANA POLITICIANS WHO ARE COVID POSITIVE

Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister

Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker

JP Dalal, agriculture minister

Mool Chand Sharma, transport minister

Sanjay Bhatia, Karnal MP

Aseem Goyal, MLA

Laxman Napa, MLA

Ram Kumar Kashyap, MLA

Harvinder Kalyan, MLA