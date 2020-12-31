Sections
Haryana CM’s good governance associate ends life

Haryana chief minister’s good governance associate, who worked in the office of Rohtak deputy commissioner, committed suicide by hanging himself in a room at circuit...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 04:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana chief minister’s good governance associate, who worked in the office of Rohtak deputy commissioner, committed suicide by hanging himself in a room at circuit house, police said on Wednesday.

The ‘CM’s Good Governance Associates’, are appointed for ensuring good governance and transparency in the working of the district administration and implementation of central as well as state schemes.

The 25-year-old associate left a note on a white board placed in his room, where he had been staying for past few days.

He wrote, “The fault is in me and no one is responsible for this. Sorry for letting all of you down.”



As per the information, he was a postgraduate. His father was an army officer and his mother ran an NGO for slum dwellers.

Police department’s forensic expert Dr Saroj Dahiya said prima facie, it seemed that the man took the extreme step last afternoon or evening.

“His parents said they had talked to him last time at 10.40pm on Tuesday. They directly went to his room at the circuit house and found his body,” she added.

The police have sent the body for postmortem examination at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

