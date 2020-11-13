Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja forms consultative panel for Ambala City MC polls

In the run-up to Ambala City municipal corporation polls, the Haryana Congress has approved a consultative committee with five members each for Ambala and Panchkula.

The Ambala committee, constituted by Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja comprises former CPS and MLA from Naraingarh Ramkishan Gujjar, Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary, and Congress leaders Kiran Bala Jain, Harjinder Punia and Tarun Chugh.

Mullana MLA Varun said, “The salahkar samiti has been formed as the election schedule announcement can be made anytime soon. The decisive victory in Baroda has given a fresh motivation to party cadre.”

A senior party leader here said that they’ve received a feedback that the candidates are interested to contest on the party symbol. However, the official announcement will be made by the high command, he added.

“The committee constituted by Seljaji will do a survey and everything, including the symbol point along with probable mayor candidates, will be kept before her and she’ll make the final call,” he further said.

The party had a maximum nine councillors in 11 wards with its own mayor Ramesh Mal, who switched over to the BJP before 2019 assembly elections. Now, there are 20 wards under the Ambala City MC.

However, Congress is yet to form its organisational structure that is pending since years, unlike the ruling BJP that recently “renovated” its mandal teams in the city under the leadership of newly elected district president Rajesh Batoura.

The Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) that completed its first year in politics this week had announced its mayoral candidate — Amisha Chawla — on Sunday.