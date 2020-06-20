Haryana crosses 10,000-mark with 480 fresh Covid-19 infections

Haryana on Saturday recorded 480 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,223, officials said.

The new cases were reported from 17 districts. No increase in numbers was witnessed in Sirsa, Panipat, Rewari, Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri on Saturday.

Also, five more people have succumbed to the virus with which the death toll has risen to 149. Among the deceased, four were from Gurugram district and one from Faridabad.

The active cases in the state stand at 4,946. As per a medical bulletin, 239 patients have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is 50.16% as the total number of patients cured is 5,128.

About 70% of the new infections were reported from the national capital region districts of Gurugram at 171, Faridabad 97 and Sonepat 71. There were 68 critically ill patients, including 20 on ventilator support. Among the other districts, 23 people tested positive in Rohtak, Karnal 21, Bhiwani 20, Hisar 15, Panchkula and Yamunanagar 13 each, Palwal 10, Ambala and Jhajjar 6 each, Nuh 4, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Jind 3 each and Fatehabad 1.

38 more test positive in Sonepat

Sonepat has recorded 38 new cases, including children aged 3 and 5. An employee of a private bank has also tested positive in the district. Bhiwani civil surgeon Dr Jitender Kadian said sixteen fresh cases were reported in the district. “Fifteen cases were reported from Bhiwani city and a patient tested positive from Kayla village,” he added. Seven people have tested positive in Rewari and 23 in Rohtak.

21 new cases in Karnal

Karnal witnessed the biggest single-day spike on Saturday as 21 more people tested positive for the virus. The new cases include six women. The total number of cases in the district is 217.

Of the fresh cases, 13 are from Karnal city and eight from rural parts of the district.

On Saturday, 17 more patients were discharged after their two consecutive reports were found negative. Karnal chief medical officer Ashwini Ahuja said active cases in the district are 101. He said the new patients have been isolated and samples of their close contacts will be sent for testing.

Three cases in Kurukshetra

Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kurukshetra, taking the number of infected persons to 102 in the district. Sukhbir Singh, chief medical officer, said new patients include a 50-year-old woman from Beera Kalwa village, a 26-year-old man from Shahbad and a 30-year-old man from Ladwa town. He said the new cases were in contact with already positive people and are admitted in the isolation ward. He said 62 patients have been discharged and active cases in the district are 40.

Man tests positive in Kaithal

A 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus in Kaithal, taking the total number of cases to 63 in the district. The infected person belongs to Rasina village and had a travel history to Sangrur in Punjab. Active cases in the district stand at 11 as 52 more people have been discharged.

Ambala reports 6 fresh cases

Ambala has reported six new cases and eight patients were discharged on Saturday, chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said. The total number of infected people in the district is 269 and active cases stand at 113.

Yamunanagar district has also recorded five new cases, taking the count to 88.

Three cases in Panipat

Three people have tested positive in Panipat, taking the total count to 126 in the district. CMO Sant Lal Verma said the infected persons include a six-year-old girl from Dhodhpur village, 63-year-old man from Jagannath Vihar and 57-year-old man from Sukhdev Nagar. He said two more people have been discharged after their two consecutive reports were found negative.