Haryana Day: CM kicks off preparations for Khelo India Games

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar administering the oath on the occasion of Haryana Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off preparations for the Khelo India Games at Karan stadium in Karnal as a mark of celebrations on the Haryana Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The CM said Haryana will host the fourth edition of Khelo India Games in 2021 at Panchkula. He said since its formation in 1966, Haryana has created a new identity in fields of sports, education, agriculture, and health and information technology.

“Haryana is emerging as a sports hub and a number of players from the state have made the nation proud with their achievements,” he said.

He also praised the sports policy of the state government saying that it has not only provided an opportunity to the youths but also encouraged them to participate in national and international competitions.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the WiFi Chaupals facility for all gram panchayats in Karnal district. He said out of total of 382 gram panchayats in the district, WiFi facility has already been provided in 225 gram panchayats and now the fiber cable and other equipments are being installed at 288 panchayats.

Khattar also announced that the internet connection will be provided to gram Sachivalya, government school, anganwadi, CHC/PHC, veterinary hospital and police station free of cost for a year.

He said the WiFi chaupals will provide internet access to people in rural areas for digital works. “They can avail the benefits of 500 types of government schemes at their home,” he added.

The CM also flagged off 40 tippers started in Karnal for door to door collection of garbage.

On the All-India ‘chakka jam’ call on November 5 by farmer unions in the state, the CM said no one will be allowed to take law and order in their own hands. “In a democracy, everybody has a right to agree to disagree but nobody should disturb law and order of the state,” he added.

A function was also held at the Raj Bhawan where governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, the CM and other cabinet ministers were present and followed the Covid-19 guidelines.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister congratulated the people on this occasion and urged them to contribute to make Haryana one of the most developed and technically equipped states in future.

Khattar inaugurates U-turn flyover in Gurugram

The newly constructed U-turn flyover near DLF Cyber City on national highway (NH) in Gurugram was also opened for traffic after the CM inaugurated it through video conference from Karnal.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said with the opening of this flyover, one more step has been taken towards making Gurugram free from traffic congestion.Khattar said that this three-lane flyover has been constructed at a cost of about ₹52 crore and will provide relief to both the residents of Gurugram and commuters coming from outside.

Khattar added that a four-lane U-turn underpass is also being constructed on NH- 48 near Ambience Mall, which is at the final stages of its construction.