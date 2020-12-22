Sections
Haryana Democratic Front promises mayor window in election manifesto

The front has also promised a master plan for water drainage and maintenance of roads and street lights in a planned manner

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:11 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

(From left) Senior party leader Bittu Chawla, mayoral candidate Amisha Chawla, party’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara and a faction of SAD leaders at HDF party office in Ambala on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Former state minister Nirmal Singh-led Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) on Monday presented their election manifesto and promised to introduce “mayor window” at the municipal corporation (MC) if chosen to power.

Presenting the manifesto at the party office in the presence of mayoral candidate Amisha Chawla and senior leader Bittu Chawla, front’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara said that Nirmal had assured all basic issues were covered. “Under the mayor window initiative, a direct public contact system with the mayor herself for redressal of grievances concerned with the civic body will be established and Chawla will try to resolve such complaints at the earliest. We will bring ‘corporation-to-door’ to provide facilities at the homes for the locals and a special window for women and the elderly at the office,” she said.

“We will open ward-level dispensaries to make healthcare more accessible. There are plans to provide house tax exemption for houses smaller than 100 yards and general reduction for others, in a way that the revenue model is also not disturbed. Getting an NOC has been a tough task due to unwanted garbage collection fees, but we’ll ensure a solution in a fixed time frame. We will also provide ownership rights of corporation shops to old tenants at collector rates,” Chitra added.

The front has also promised a master plan for water drainage and maintenance of roads and street lights in a planned manner. HDF is the first political party to present the manifesto in the city.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress leaders said that their process was underway. BJP escalated the campaigning with a road show on Monday and CM Manohar Lal is also scheduled to address two public rallies and several meetings here on Tuesday.

