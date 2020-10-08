Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension

Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension

The HCMSA has expressed shock over the CMO’s suspension without any inquiry and termed it ‘very unfortunate and demoralising’.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A day after the state government suspended Kaithal chief medical officer Dr Jai Bhagwan following a complaint by local BJP MLA Lila Ram Gurjar, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has written a letter to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking his intervention in the matter.

In the letter, the representatives of HCMSA alleged that Dr Bhagwan was suspended since he had conducted a raid at a CT Scan centre in Kaithal. “MLA Gurjar had pressurised him to refrain from conducting the raid. An FIR was also registered against the owner of the CT scan Centre under the PNDT Act,” the doctors’ body wrote.

Gurjar said he did not have anything to do with the raid conducted at the clinic. The MLA claimed that he was getting complaints of corruption against the CMO and his behavior with elected public representatives was not appropriate.

Dr Bhagwan was suspended after Gurjar had written to health minister Anil Vij accusing the CMO of corruption and not disclosing the list of candidates hired under the outsourcing policy.

The HCMSA has expressed shock over the CMO’s suspension without any inquiry and termed it ‘very unfortunate and demoralising’. It said the contents of the complaint filed by the MLA with the health minister are ‘disheartening and humiliating’ and defaming the image of doctors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner,Bairstow go strong, 50-up for SRH
Oct 08, 2020 20:13 IST
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 08, 2020 19:58 IST
Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension
Oct 08, 2020 19:53 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST
Ban on entry of BJP-JJP leaders in two Fatehabad villages
Oct 08, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.