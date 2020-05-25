Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi

Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi

Three state transport buses were deployed to ferry the students to Gurugram from where a train hired by the Haryana government which took them to Jiribam in Manipur on Monday.

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Monday went out of the way to facilitate the return of 80 Manipur residents, including students, stranded in the national capital since the first phase of lockdown in March.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, Anil Kumar Rao said Manipur residents stranded in Delhi had reached out to the state government for help. “We deployed three state transport buses to ferry them to Gurugram from where a train hired by the state government took them to Jiribam in Manipur on Monday. The train was hired by the state government for sending stranded north east migrants from Gurugram back home,’’ said the Intelligence chief, who is handling the transportation of migrants.

A Delhi-based communication professional from north-east Aheibam Prahlad thanked the state government for its prompt response in a tweet. Prahlad expressed gratitude for not only providing buses to transport Manipuri students from Delhi to Gurugram railway station but also accommodating them in the train for Jiribam.

The ADGP said the state government has facilitated transportation of about 2.90 lakh migrants to their home states till Monday. “ About 5,000 buses and 77 trains were pressed into action to send the stranded migrants back home. The state government has spent about Rs 10 crore on transportation,’’ Rao said.



The state government expects to complete the evacuation of migrants by May 27. “Anyone still stranded can contact nodal officers in the districts, the office of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. We are also monitoring Twitter to find people who are looking for help,’’ the ADGP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shami surprises coach Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid
May 25, 2020 21:16 IST
Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 21:14 IST
Nora says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’ during ‘crazy time’
May 25, 2020 21:13 IST
Thane civil hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.