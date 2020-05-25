Haryana facilitates return of Manipur students stranded in Delhi

The Haryana government on Monday went out of the way to facilitate the return of 80 Manipur residents, including students, stranded in the national capital since the first phase of lockdown in March.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), CID, Anil Kumar Rao said Manipur residents stranded in Delhi had reached out to the state government for help. “We deployed three state transport buses to ferry them to Gurugram from where a train hired by the state government took them to Jiribam in Manipur on Monday. The train was hired by the state government for sending stranded north east migrants from Gurugram back home,’’ said the Intelligence chief, who is handling the transportation of migrants.

A Delhi-based communication professional from north-east Aheibam Prahlad thanked the state government for its prompt response in a tweet. Prahlad expressed gratitude for not only providing buses to transport Manipuri students from Delhi to Gurugram railway station but also accommodating them in the train for Jiribam.

The ADGP said the state government has facilitated transportation of about 2.90 lakh migrants to their home states till Monday. “ About 5,000 buses and 77 trains were pressed into action to send the stranded migrants back home. The state government has spent about Rs 10 crore on transportation,’’ Rao said.

The state government expects to complete the evacuation of migrants by May 27. “Anyone still stranded can contact nodal officers in the districts, the office of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. We are also monitoring Twitter to find people who are looking for help,’’ the ADGP said.