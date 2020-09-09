Haryana farmers demand special girdawari for cotton crop damaged by whitefly, leaf curl

A farmers showing his cotton crop that was damaged due to whitefly attack in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Farmers in Haryana’s Hisar, Bhiwani, Dadri, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Jind districts have demanded a special girdawari for their cotton crop damaged by whitefly attack, parawilt and leaf curl.

This season, nearly 7.37 lakh hectares is under cotton cultivation across the state.

Dayanand Punia, a farm leader from Bhiwani, said the damage is large-scale and farmers have lost nearly 60 to 100% of their produce. “The farmers were expecting a good yield this time, but the whitefly attack has shattered their hopes,” he added.

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, who visited a couple of villages in Bhiwani and Dadri to inspect the damage, said, “The farmers have suffered huge losses as they sprayed chemicals to kill the insects but those did not help save the crop.”

He added, “This time there was less rainfall in August and now the weather has turned hot and humid, which led to the crop damage. Revenue and agricultural officials have failed to guide farmers on saving the crop from pest attack.”

FARMERS START INDEFINITE STRIKE

Questioning the procedure adopted by revenue officials while sending an initial estimate of 10% loss in Hisar villages, farmers have started an indefinite protest against the administration at Balsamand village.

Kurda Ram, a farm leader, said, “The revenue officials sent a report, stating that there was only 10% crop damage due to whitefly attack. The officials prepared this assessment report while sitting in their offices. The government should order a special girdawari to assess the crop damage and give us a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre.”

He further added, “We demanded that strict action should be taken against the revenue officials, who had sent a fraudulent report about the crop damage.” Additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, Sanjeev Kaushal, said all cotton growers in the state who have recently suffered losses due to the crop damage caused by whitefly and parawilt, will be given compensation.

“All such cotton growers would be compensated irrespective of whether or not they have enrolled under the crop insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” he added.