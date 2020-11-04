Sections
Haryana farmers intensify protest against agriculture laws, call for statewide chakka jam on November 5

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said several farmer unions have extended their support to the statewide chakka jam call from 12pm to 4pm.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

(File picture)

Farmer leaders in Haryana have decided to intensify their agitation against the three agriculture laws by blocking national and state highways on Thursday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said several farmer unions have extended their support to the statewide chakka jam call from 12pm to 4pm. He said they have decided to block NH 44 (Chandigarh-Delhi) highway near Raipur Roran village of Nilokheri in Karnal district.

In a video message, Charuni urged farmers to support the protest by blocking the national and state highways in their respective districts. Harpal Singh, BKU state secretary, said they have decided to block some selected highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar districts.

As per reports, the farmer leaders have been contacting commission agents and other people associated with the mandi system, traders and labourers to join the protest. He said the farmers will not block link roads.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said preparations have been made to deal with the situation. “Efforts will be made to ensure the roads are not blocked and if required, the traffic from NH-44 will be diverted,” he added.

