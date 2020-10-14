Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Haryana flouting Epca diesel genset ban, alleges AAP

Haryana flouting Epca diesel genset ban, alleges AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Haryana government of not complying with the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control)...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Haryana government of not complying with the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s (Epca) ban on the use of diesel generator sets in the national capital region (NCR) from October 15.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Haryana is hell-bent on polluting the air that residents of Delhi breathe. The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order regarding retrofitting gensets is being openly disregarded by the Haryana government. Year after year, the Haryana government is making excuses to disregard Epca’s directions and refuses to ban gensets,” AAP’s national spokesperson of Raghav Chadha said at a press conference.

He said, “The Haryana government’s contempt for the health of Delhi residents and the Epca should be dealt with an iron fist and strong action should be taken against them. Why should Delhi pay for the Haryana government’s negligence? This can’t be excused.”



On October 8, the Epca told the Haryana government that the graded action response plan, which prohibits the use of diesel generator sets, will be applicable from October 15.

The Haryana government had on Monday written to Epca, saying Gurgaon and Faridabad would face a power crisis if diesel generator sets are banned.

The Epca so far has refused to step back on the issue and asserted that the action plan – aimed at preventing winter pollution in Delhi-NCR – will come into force.

Vipul Goel, former cabinet minister in the Haryana government, who held the environment portfolio from 2014 to 2019, said, “Firstly, all heavy-duty gensets above 1000KvA are already fitted with emission-control equipment at the time of manufacture. If you want to blame smaller gensets, then Delhi should fix the issue within its boundaries instead of blaming us. Gurugram and Faridabad don’t use half the number of small generators that Delhi does in its markets and residential colonies.”

Goel said the Haryana government has every intention to abide by Epca’s orders, and will work proactively to ensure permanent and uninterrupted electricity connections are granted to industries so that their output is not impacted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Oct 15, 2020 02:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Oct 15, 2020 02:21 IST

latest news

Top Russian diplomat skeptical about nuclear pact extension with US
Oct 15, 2020 02:07 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
Oct 15, 2020 01:49 IST
MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.