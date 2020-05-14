Haryana govt asks DCs to issue e-passes for inter-state movement of employees engaged in essential services

The court, however, asked the Centre to convince the state government not to press for movement passes and resolve the issue. The matter comes up for hearing on Thursday (May 14). (HT PHOTO )

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed deputy commissioners to promptly issue inter-state movement passes electronically to all those employees engaged in providing essential services.

The e-passes will be issued on the request of the employer.

The government has already allowed inter-state movement of medical professionals, including nurses and paramedics and sanitation workers, by issuing e-passes on priority during the lockdown.

HARYANA’S STAND IN COURT

Stating that about 56% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital region (NCR) districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat — had Delhi connections, the Haryana government had on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that it will allow back and forth movement of medical professionals from Delhi only on production of movement passes.

Hearing a public interest litigation, the court had on May 8 said that orders of the Sonepat district magistrate (DM) restraining the movement of doctors, nurses, court officials and trucks from Delhi to Sonepat constituted an infringement of the constitutional provisions.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had on May 11 asked the states to ensure that inter-state movement of medical professionals, nurses, paramedics was facilitated. The directions came after the issue of restrictions being imposed by some states, including Haryana, was flagged during a meeting between the cabinet secretary and state governments on Sunday.

“Ensuring unhindered movement of medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his communication to the state governments.

Haryana’s additional advocate general Anil Grover had told the court on Tuesday that in furtherance of May 11 directions of the MHA, the state government has evolved a procedure of e-passes, which will be given to medical professionals without any hassle.

E-PASSES CAN’T BE FORGED

In response to a query on why e-passes were being sought by Haryana instead of identity cards issued by central or Delhi governments or hospitals, the AAG had told the court that while identity cards can be forged, e-passes issued by state government cannot be forged as they bear a bar code. He emphasised that e-passes were being issued within minutes of letters or phone calls being received from officials of the central government or hospitals.

MATTER COMES UP FOR HEARING TODAY

The court, however, asked the Centre to convince the state government not to press for movement passes and resolve the issue. The matter comes up for hearing on Thursday (May 14).

The movement restriction orders are not Delhi-centric, the AAG had told the court, adding that they applied to inter-district travel within Haryana as well as to and fro movement of commuters to Uttar Pradesh. Similar notifications restricting the movement (as the one issued on April 30 by the Sonepat DM) have been issued by the district magistrates of Faridabad, Gurugram and Jhajjar.