Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana govt cannot continue subsidy on cotton crop insurance premium: Khattar

Haryana govt cannot continue subsidy on cotton crop insurance premium: Khattar

Khattar said the state government had given 3% subsidy on the premium amount for cotton crop since the last two years but this year they have decided to withdraw it.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday clarified that his government cannot continue subsidy on cotton crop premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

While interacting with reporters here, Khattar said the state government had given 3% subsidy on the premium amount for cotton crop since the last two years but this year they have decided to withdraw it. “Cotton is a commercial crop and the farmers are required to pay 5% of the amount insured as premium. This year, our government has decided to pay premium for those farmers who have been switching over to other crops from paddy in specific zones,” the CM said.

HT had earlier reported that cotton growers in Haryana are a worried lot as their share of premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been increased from Rs 620 per acre to Rs 1,650 this time after the state government withdrew 3% subsidy provided on the premium.

Under PMFBY guidelines, a farmer is required to pay 2% of the sum insured in case of kharif crop and 1.5% in case of rabi crop (5% for horticulture crop) as the premium and the balance is shared 50:50 by the state and the Centre.



This year, farmers’ premium share under the government insurance scheme was hiked up to Rs 50 per acre for paddy, Rs 10 per acre for maize, Rs 40 per acre for bajra, Rs 1,030 per acre for cotton, Rs 8 per acre for barley and wheat, Rs 15 per acre each for gram and sunflower and Rs 130 per acre for mustard.

‘Political parties should follow social distancing norms’

On being asked about political parties, including the BJP, violating social distancing norms, the CM said people associated with political outfits need to follow the protocol. “I am aware that few people are not following the norms. I urge all Haryana residents to follow social distancing norms and wear masks when they step outside their homes,” he added.

He said the upcoming Baroda by election is a challenge for the Congress and opportunity for the BJP as they are yet to open their account in the rural dominated constituency.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dogs can sniff out coronavirus infections, study finds
Jul 24, 2020 18:38 IST
Adorable doggo helps hooman tie his shoelaces… or so he thinks. Watch
Jul 24, 2020 18:35 IST
Calcutta University B.Com third semester results declared at wbresults.nic.in
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
Happy outlook can do wonders for your physical well-being
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.