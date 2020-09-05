Haryana govt to run demo classes in two schools

The Haryana government has decided to open two schools- Government High School at Sonepat’s Bazidpur Saboli village and Government Senior Secondary School at Karnal’s Nigdhu village, to run demo classes for board students next week onwards.

Dharmpal, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu village, said that the parents of these students had given written consent which had been sent to the education department.

“The board class students and their parents expressed the need for schools to be reopened for them as they are facing problems with online learning. Many of the students are lagging as they do not have phones to access the study material. We will open the schools from next week while following the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he added.

The principal further said that they are planning to reduce the class strength and to train the staff in maintaining the SOPs.

“We will provide masks and sanitisers at the main gate. The body temperature of all students will be checked before they enter the premises,” he added.

Sonam, a student of Class 12 of Government Senior Secondary School, Nigdhu village, said that she was waiting for the school to reopen.

“It is a privilege for us that the government is going to start demo classes in our school. We have lagged due to the lockdown. Now, the situation is getting better. The Covid cases are increasing but fatalities are decreasing. We are ready to go back to school,” she added.

SCHOOL ADMIN, VILLAGERS OPPOSE DECISION

However, the school administration and few villagers are against the government’s decision to start demo classes at government high school in Sonepat’s Bazidpur Saboli village.

Randhir, a resident of Bazidpur Siboli village said the Covid cases are on the rise and the government is playing with the students’ lives by starting demo classes.

“ If any teacher or other staff is Covid positive and the virus spreads among the students, then who will be responsible?” he questioned.

Sonepat district education officer Joginder Hooda said that they had received an order to start demo classes at Bizidpur Siboli’s government school.

“ We are expecting cooperation from the students and villagers for smooth conduct of the demo classes. The education officials have asked us to make a video of the students entering the premises, maintaining social distance in the classrooms, and wearing face masks. If all goes well, the education department will share these videos with other schools before re-opening them,” he added.