Haryana gurdwara body chief draws flak for inducting loyalists into panel

Newly elected Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Baljit Singh Daduwal, who recently swore in his first 10-member panel, has come under criticism for inducting only his loyalists.

Daduwal’s new cabinet comprise senior vice-president Karnail Singh Nimmaba, vice-president Swarn Singh Ratia, secretary Jasvir Singh Bhati, vice-secretary Chan Deep Singh, and working members Amrinder Singh Arora, Satpal Singh Ramgariya, Mohan Deep Singh, Gurucharan Singh, Apar Sing and Prabhjit Singh.

Even the loyalists of former HSGMC senior vice-president Didar Singh Nalvi, who played an active role in Daduwal’s victory, were also sidelined.

As per the insiders, Nalvi refused to hold any position in the cabinet as his loyalists were ignored.

Reacting over the formation of new cabinet, Joga Singh, a former general secretary and supporter of past HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “He (Daduwal) has formed his own group and ignored the people who worked relentlessly for the formation of a separate Sikh body in Haryana.”

He said the cabinet formation will spark a new controversy and resentment among the community members as most of the senior members were ignored.

While Nalvi could not be contacted for his comments, people close to him said the cabinet formation was not done as per the HSGMC law as only 13 people were present in the meeting. The cabinet will not work as per people’s expectations, they added.

On the other hand, Daduwal refuted the allegations of inducting his loyalists in his team saying, “We have only 10 posts in the cabinet and the appointments were made in a democratic way as the members proposed the names and the same were approved.”

He said more committees and a legal cell will be formed in the coming days and more people will be accommodated.

Speaking about his future plans, Daduwal said they will soon meet the Haryana chief minister, Union home minister and Prime Minister and seek their support for the pending case against SGPC (Amritsar) in the Supreme Court for the formation of fully operational and independent Sikh body to control operations of all gurdwaras in Haryana.

Daduwal said they will start publishing the Nanakshahi calendar and a monthly Haryana Sikh Sandesh magazine from next year. The calendar and magazine will be provided free of cost to every Sikh family in the state, he added.

HSGMC also plans to install the portrait of former Sikh leaders from Haryana in gurdwaras. Daduwal said he will also visit several gurdwaras in the state after the Covid-19 restriction is lifted.

Asked if he will meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Daduwal said, “The chief minister is the political head of the state and we will meet him for our issues and problems, whenever required.”