Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana health minister Anil Vij slips at home, fractures left thigh bone

Haryana health minister Anil Vij slips at home, fractures left thigh bone

67-year-old BJP leader referred to Mohali hospital for surgery

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:29 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sources said Haryana health minister Anil Vij was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment. (HT Photo )

Ambala: Haryana health minister Anil Vij, 67, fractured his left thigh bone after a fall at his residence in Ambala cantonment’s Shastri Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that he was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment. He was then referred to a private hospital in Mohali.

Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police Ram Kumar said, “The minister has been referred to Max Hospital in Mohali for surgery of his left thigh. He left in an ambulance from the Ambala hospital at 4pm.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I love old songs but I don’t have an issue with new music: Sukhwinder Singh
Jun 09, 2020 17:25 IST
Dipika Rana is taking strides towards stardom with Likee. Find out how!
Jun 09, 2020 17:26 IST
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, newborn makes 380-km journey for heart surgery
Jun 09, 2020 17:23 IST
Sexual assault on 9-yr old forces safety audit of Dehradun boarding schools
Jun 09, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.