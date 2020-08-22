Haryana IG held for assaulting women in Pinjore

Haryana Police inspector general (IG) Hemant Kalson, 55, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a mother-daughter and a couple after trespassing into their houses at Pinjore in Panchkula district.

Two FIRs have been registered against Kalson on the complaint of Rattpur Colony residents. He is currently posted as the IG, Home Guards, in Panchkula.

A 42-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Kalson forcibly entered her house on Friday and started beating up her daughter. When she intervened, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her too. The woman said she also made a video of the incident. Acting on her complaint, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the police officer.

Another resident, Satender Singh, alleged that Kalson was in an inebriated state when he reached his house around 9:30pm, shoved his wife and hurled abuses at her. When he intervened, Kalson allegedly slapped and kicked him and even threatened to shoot him. On his complaint, a case under Sections 323 and 452 besides 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the IPC was registered.

He has been sent to judicial custody in the case registered on the woman’s complaint while he was granted bail in the other case. In July this year, he was also booked for allegedly abusing a Pinjore woman. In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air while being on election duty in Tamil Nadu.