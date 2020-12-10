Sections
Haryana MC polls: BJP to pitch mayor candidates on all three seats

The nomination process will begin on Friday and the casting of votes will be held on December 27.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Thursday decided to contest the municipal corporation (MC) elections jointly and that the saffron party will field its mayor candidates on all three seats in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonepat.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting here, BJP state president OP Dhankar said the party will pitch candidates for the mayor post on all three municipal corporation seats.

“We will pitch our candidates for the president post of municipal council of Rewari, municipal committee of Sampla (Rohtak) and the JJP will pitch their candidate for president of the Uklana municipal committee. The local units of both the parties will decide about candidate for the president’s post for Dharuhera (Rewari) municipal committee. The local units of the coalition partners will decide about the ward candidates too,” he added.

JJP state chief Nishan Singh, general secretary KC Bangar, party’s Rohtak chief Balwan Suhag had attended the coordination committee meeting here.

Nomination begins today

The nomination process will begin on Friday and the casting of votes will be held on December 27. The results will be declared on December 30. The seats of mayor in corporations and presidents in council and committees will be filled up through direct elections.

All three MCs have 20 wards each, while the Rewari council has 31 wards, and committees of Sampla, Dharuhera and Uklana have 15, 17 and 13 wards each, respectively.

