Haryana Police books over 10,000 farmers on rioting, other charges

Haryana’s Dabwali police on Saturday booked 10,000 to 12,000 unidentified farmers from Punjab for rioting, causing obstruction in government duty and various other charges for violations during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

As per the FIR, “the farmers who had gathered on the Dabwali-Bathinda border removed barricades forcibly at around 10:15am on Friday and tried to deter the public servant during their duty. The farmer leaders provoked others to cross the barricades to reach Haryana. They also misbehaved with the policemen. The incident took place when Dabwali DSP Kuldeep Singh and other senior officials were present there”.

The FIR was registered under Sections 147(rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188, 332, 353, 427 of the Indian Penal code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the farmers were protesting peacefully on the Dabwal-Bathinda border and they were forced to remove barricades after police denied permission to enter Haryana.

“The police has been acting on the behest of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been creating hurdles in the farmers’ agitation. More than two lakh farmers reached Delhi through Haryana and the state government can register FIR against us at various police stations. We are not afraid of cases, we will continue our battle till the Union government takes back its laws. If the government can’t take back these laws, then they should kill us with bullets,” he added.

200 farmers booked at Kaithal

As many as 200 farmers from Punjab have been booked by the Kaithal police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders and damaging public property by forcing their way through Haryana-Punjab border during their march towards Delhi.

As per the FIR, the police have booked farmer leader from Punjab Hardeep Singh Badsui, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurmit Singh of Siwan, Jaspal Singh, several anganwadi, ASHA workers and others under Sections 148, 149, 186, 188, 279, 332, 353, 379 and 427 of the IPC, Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

Police officials said an investigation is going on to identify all the accused. However, no arrest has been made so far.

In his complaint, assistant sub-inspector Vikram Singh said the accused accompanied by about 200 farmers allegedly barged into Haryana with their tractor-trailers by removing barricades at a police check post near Tatiana village of Kaithal district.

He also alleged that the activists forcibly entered Haryana border and clashed with the cops when they tried to stop them. The farmers also allegedly damaged the water cannon and trucks parked to stop their entry. He alleged that the police tried to stop them but they fled the spot and also took away chairs, mattresses and electricity wires.

In Ambala, a case was registered against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and several farmers on November 26 under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 307 (attempt to murder) at the Parao police station.