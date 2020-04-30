Sections
Home / Cities / Haryana Police inspector killed in road mishap

Haryana Police inspector killed in road mishap

The victim’s SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Wednesday night.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

An inspector of the Haryana Police died in an accident on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Mor, of Baroda in Sonepat district, had joined the force in December 2014. He was the son of former deputy inspector general of Haryana Police and wrestler Rajendra Singh Mor.

He was posted in the special staff Ambala and deputed at Pehowa to monitor the situation during lockdown. He was returning to Kurukshetra from duty, when the incident took place. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Kurukshetra SP Astha Modi said the victim’s SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Wednesday night.



Investigation officer Lakhwinder Singh said the damaged SUV was found on the roadside. The victim was taken to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

His body has been handed over to the family after postmortem at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Government Hospital in Kurukshetra. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the other vehicle under Section 304 of the IPC and probe is on.

SI DIES OF HEART ATTACK

In another incident, a sub-inspector of the Kurukshetra police died of heart attack. As per information, SI Ramesh Chand was posted at the City police station in Kurukshetra. His health deteriorated while he was on duty. He was taken to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Chand had joined the Haryana Police in August 1985 and was posted in Kurkshetra since past few years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days
May 01, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.