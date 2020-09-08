Haryana Police inspector shot at: FIR registered; police probe gang rivalry

Gurugram: A day after a Haryana police inspector was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants outside a real estate office in Palam Vihar, the police registered an FIR in the case after the statement of the victim, inspector Sonu Malik, was recorded Monday evening. Police said an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station.

The shooting, police said, could be linked to a gang rivalry involving the police officer’s uncle’s murder in Rohtak in 2017. In December 2017, Malik’s uncle, Satyawan, was shot dead by gangsters in Rohtak allegedly in retaliation to the killing of gangster Sandeep Badwasni and his two associates in Sonepat. In Badwasni’s murder, which took place in February 2017, Satyawan was one of the accused persons. Police said the suspects could be members of the Badwasni gang, who had allegedly issued multiple threats to the victim in the past.

Malik is presently posted in the commando complex in Newal, Karnal. He was earlier posted in the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana police.

In the police complaint, Malik said that around 8pm on Sunday, he was walking to his car after meeting a relative in Dharam Colony market when two men walked up to him and allegedly opened fire with the intention of killing him. He suffered one gunshot wound.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “According to the complainant, he grabbed a gun from his car and fired at least three shots in the air in retaliation. The accused managed to escape. Several crime branch teams and teams from the local police station are working to solve the case. Prima facie, a family dispute is suspected. The accused must have conducted a recee and were aware of the officer’s movements.”

Police said the probe revealed that the accused had allegedly parked a Maruti A Star car near the spot and they had trailed him earlier in the evening. At least three gunshots were fired by the accused, but two misfired. Police have recovered cartridges of 7.62 mm from the spot.

Malik had courted controversy in 2017 and a departmental enquiry was initiated against him after an audio clip, in which he was purportedly talking to a gangster in jail over the phone, surfaced on social media. He was in-charge of the crime branch in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar at the time. Subsequently, he was suspended and sent to police lines. He was also accused of harbouring criminals and booked under section 216 of IPC in Gohana in the subsequent murder probe Badwasni.

.