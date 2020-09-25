Sections
Haryana police lathicharge sacked PTIs protesting against deputy CM

The PTIs had taken out the protest march along with Khap representatives and other social activists.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Haryana police on Friday used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to stop sacked physical training instructors (PTIs), who were protesting against deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and planning to gherao him during his visit to Charkhi Dadri district.

Superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the police had to use water cannons and lathicharge after some protesters tried to cross the barricade outside the PWD rest house.

The PTIs had taken out the protest march along with Khap representatives and other social activists. Following the protests, the deputy CM cancelled his programme at the PWD rest house.

Phogat Khap president Balwant Singh said they are protesting in support of the sacked PTIs, who are demanding that the state government reinstate them.

“The government is trying to suppress the voice of the PTIs by using water cannons and resorting to lathicharge,” he added.

