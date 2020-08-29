Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

74-year-old minister had taken part in the one-day monsoon session of the Haryana assembly on Wednesday and had been campaigning for the Baroda byelection, ignoring social distancing

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:33 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala campaigning in the Baroda assembly constituency in Sonepat district before he tested positive for Covid-19. (HT Photo)

Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, 74, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The minister took to Twitter to announce his health status and said: “On the doctor’s advice, I will remain in home quarantine. I urge all those who met me recently to undergo the Covid test. My health is fine.”

Chautala had taken part in the one-day monsoon session of the Haryana assembly on Wednesday and met ministers and legislators.

While the administration and police have been imposing fines on the common man roaming outside their houses without a face mask, politicians have not been adhering to safety guidelines and even campaigning in these Covid times.



Besides Ranjit Chautala, state agriculture minister JP Dalal and Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia addressed gatherings in villages of poll-bound Baroda assembly constituency, defying social distancing norms before testing positive for coronavirus infection.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP, Independent Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan and Ellenabad INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala have also been campaigning in Baroda constituency by organising gatherings and not adhering to safety guidelines.

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda and Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar have also interacted with villagers in Baroda assembly, ignoring safety guidelines.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his jailed father Ajay Singh Chautala were also seen interacting with people without masks. Dushyant did not wear a mask even while speaking in the assembly on August 26.

The health department is yet to collect door-to-door samples in villages of Baroda.

The assembly seat in Sonepat district fell vacant in April following the death of Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

No date has been announced for the byelection yet but politicians are in campaign mode.

