Haryana roadways resumes inter-district bus services from Dadri

The Haryana roadways resumed inter-district bus services from Dadri to Jhajjar depot on Friday.

Dadri depot general manager for Haryana roadways, Dhanraj Kundu, said an inter-district bus ferried 18 passengers from Dadri to Jhajjar.

“Bus services for Rohtak, Loharu, Bhiwani and Narnaul stations from Dadri depot will start from Saturday. We have asked people to give us an estimate of 15 passengers who want to commute daily on any local route so that we can resume bus services on those routes too,” Kundu said.

“The conductors will issue tickets to passengers on local and inter district routes. However, for long routes, passengers will have to buy the ticket online,” he said.

He said in order to maintain social distancing, they are not allowed to ferry more than 30 passengers in the 52-seater buses. Passengers will be allowed to sit in a bus only after thermal screening.

“We have directed the drivers and conductors to ensure that passengers wear masks and sanitise their hands before boarding the bus,” Kundu added.

Intra-district bus services to resume in Jhajjar

The Jhajjar administration has given a green signal to ply Haryana roadways buses on 10 routes within the district from Saturday. Jhajjar depot general manager, NK Garg said the decision was taken after 89 out of 91 Covid-19 patients in the district were discharged from the hospital.

“We have sent the request to other depots to resume inter-district bus services too,” he added.

A transport official from Dadri said they will start accessing daily medical report of their staff to prevent the spread of virus. “We have also decided to provide sanitized places for drivers and conductors from other districts,” he said.