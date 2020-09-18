Haryana Roadways runs in loss as private vehicles ply illegally

Haryana Roadways earned Rs 22 crore in four months from April to July, while during the same period last year, the total revenue receipt was Rs 348 crore. (HT file photo)

Alarmed over tax revenue dipping and private vehicles, including buses, plying in the state illegally, Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma has directed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs)-cum-secretaries, regional transport authority (RTA), to personally check vehicles thrice a week.

Haryana Roadways has been reeling under heavy losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The roadways earned Rs 22 crore in four months from April to July, while during the same period last year, the total revenue receipt was Rs 348 crore.

In August, the roadways hit the path of recovery as the total receipts from the sale of tickets increased to Rs 29 crore. The total number of passengers who travelled in roadways buses in August also rose to 49 lakh as the buses covered over one crore kilometres in a month.

TAX BEING COLLECTED ILLEGALLY AT STATE BORDERS

The transport minister’s statement that private vehicles are operating illegally comes close on the heels of another revelation by the minister that kiosks have been opened near inter-state borders in Haryana where motor vehicle tax is being collected illegally.

An inquiry was ordered after it came to the fore that some people were operating private shops (kiosks) illegally in the areas of Haryana bordering Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for depositing motor vehicle tax online. These shop owners were giving fake receipts and didn’t deposit the money in the state government treasury.

“Taking advantage, unscrupulous elements have been plying passenger vehicles and buses illegally across the state. This is leading to heavy losses to the state exchequer,” Sharma said.

SURPRISE CHECKS AT ODD HOURS

On Thursday, the transport commissioner wrote to RTAs in the state about the minister’s concern over the illegal plying of passenger vehicles/buses across the state during a review meeting on September 8. This was causing loss to the exchequer.

Now, all ADCs-cum-secretaries in the state will personally check these illegal vehicles in their respective jurisdictions at least three days in a week and impose fine on vehicles plying illegally.

A surprise periodic checking of the passenger vehicles will also be carried out at odd hours. These vehicles will be checked in terms of fitness, registration certificate, permit, taxes and pollution.

Besides, the RTAs have been directed to ensure routine round the clock checking of illegal passenger vehicles plying in their jurisdiction by the staff already designated for the checking of such vehicles.

The entire exercise will be monitored by the minister. The RTAs will have to maintain records of the checking of passenger vehicles.